CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cranston Police Department, is holding its annual “Shop with a Cop” event on Saturday morning.

The day will begin with a holiday party held at the Cranston Police Community Room, where kids will enjoy lunch, holiday treats, and a visit from a special guest.

Following the party, the kids will receive a full police escort to the Walmart on Plainfield Pike where they will go shopping with the officers.

Captain. Justin Dutra of the Department’s Office of Community Outreach said, “This is a truly positive way to make a lasting connection in the lives of our youngest citizens.”

The Community Outreach Division raises funds throughout the year, which allows them to give back to Cranston residents in need.

“One of the highlights of the holiday season for the men and women of our department is to give back to the community we are proud to protect and serve,” Colonel Michael Winquist said.