Cranston High School East community celebrates life of teacher, coach

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Dozens of people gathered in front of Cranston High School East on Sunday night to pay tribute to a beloved teacher and coach.

Meaghan McGonagle, 41, died Thursday morning after a brief battle with COVID-19, according to Mayor Ken Hopkins.

McGonagle was a teacher and coach in the district for several years. Most recently, she worked at Cranston High School East as a business teacher and coached the boys and girls volleyball teams.

The large crowd stretched along Park Avenue on Sunday night — a sure sign of her lasting impact on students, players and the school community.

The steps of the school were decorated with flowers, candles and a picture of McGonagle. Some of her players even spoke at the vigil, saying she always brought a smile and energy to school.

Hopkins said McGonagle was in good health and had the early vaccinations, and that she was hospitalized for about a week prior to her death.