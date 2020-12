CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cranston Fire Department is investigating a fire on Poplar Drive Wednesday night.

Just after 5 p.m., the fire started in the rear of the house and blew out a window, according to a Cranston fire official. They opened the roof of the house to vent.

A woman and dog lived in the house, the official added. The woman is reportedly seeking shelter somewhere else at the moment.

Officials say there were no injuries.