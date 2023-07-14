CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cranston Fire Department is calling on the city to help fix up two of its buildings.

At a meeting on Thursday, City Council President Jessica Marino showed images of chipped paint and holes in the walls at stations 2 and 3.

“We have our firefighters sleeping in these buildings and they deserve better,” Marino said.

Cranston Mayor Ken Hopkins and his staff met with the fire chief and union president Friday morning. Hopkins said he was not aware of the extent of the damage until Thursday’s meeting, adding that he also wasn’t happy with the way it was brought to his attention.

“It was the first time the chief and I really understood the severity of the problem,” Hopkins said. “We met with them first thing in the morning and toured with the chief to remedy those problems.”

His chief of staff, Anthony Moretti, told 12 News he felt blindsided. He knew making repairs was on the agenda, but said he was not told the extent of the damage. They’ve already taken steps toward making the necessary repairs.

“We have taken some paint samples and we’re going to be running them over to the lab to determine if there’s lead paint and determine what condition those stations are in,” Moretti explained.

Cranston Fire Union President Armand Niquette released a statement saying he thought the mayor’s administration was already aware.

“Now that they are, the mayor was at the station first thing Friday morning and walked through with Chief Warren and is assessing these concerns,” Niquette wrote.

Citywide Councilwoman Nicole Renzulli agreed these issues need to be addressed, but wondered where the money will come from.

“The question that comes to mind is how that stream of funding happens,” Renzulli added. “I know the mayor will take care of it, I just want to know how it would have to be done.”

Hopkins said he has a plan, however.

“A combination of ARPA funds, capitol budget, possibly some grant money that we’ve used for other things with the fire department,” he said.

The issue will be discussed again at a full council meeting on July 24.