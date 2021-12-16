Cranston East teacher, volleyball coach dies suddenly

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Students and faculty in Cranston are mourning the sudden loss of a beloved teacher and coach.

In a letter to the community, the school district announced that Meaghan McGonagle passed away Thursday.

McGonagle was a teacher and coach in the district for several years. Most recently, she worked at Cranston High School East as a business teacher and coached the boys and girls volleyball teams.

“This is a devastating loss for our school and the entire community-at-large,” the district said.

Upon learning of McGonagle’s death, the district opted to dismiss Cranston East students early on Thursday.

The district said counseling services are available to students who need them over the next several days.

“Cranston Public Schools asks the community to please keep Mrs. McGonagle and her family in their thoughts,” the district added.

The district did not specify what caused McGonagle’s death.