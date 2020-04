CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) headquarters in Cranston abruptly closed on Thursday “due to the impact of the COVID-19 crisis,” according to a notice posted on the agency’s website.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you,” the notice read.

All DMV satellites remain closed and all road tests are canceled through Friday.

Check the DMV website for updates.