CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A middle school custodian was arrested Thursday following an investigation into the sharing of child pornography online, according to R.I. State Police.

Michael Macari, 34, has been charged with possessing child pornography and transferring child pornography.

Police said detectives were able to identify Macari as the suspect when they traced the social media account involved back to his Cranston apartment. His involvement was confirmed during a court-authorized search of Macari’s residence and electronic devices.

Police said Macari has been employed as a custodian for the Cranston School Department for five years and has most recently been working at Western Hills Middle School.

There’s no evidence that Macari has had any inappropriate contact with students, according to police.

Macari was ordered held on $5,000 surety bail following his arraignment. The judge also barred Macari from having unsupervised contact with minors.

As the investigation continues, detectives are asking anyone with pertinent information regarding Macari to contact the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at (401) 921-1170.