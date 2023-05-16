CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cranston councilman who was reportedly caught smoking what appeared to be crack cocaine in his car Monday afternoon has resigned as the chairman of the Cranston Republican Party.

Matthew Reilly, 41, was arrested after he was found unconscious in his car with a glass pipe and lighter in his hand, according to police.

Police also found a “white, rock-like substance” in Reilly’s car, which later tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl.

Reilly, who represents Ward 6, has been charged with possession of crack cocaine.

In a statement to 12 News, Cranston Mayor Ken Hopkins said Reilly has resigned as the chairman of the Cranston Republican Party “…to focus on personal and health matters.”

“My hope is that [Reilly] will get whatever care and attention he needs for his own well-being,” Hopkins said.

Cranston City Council President Jessica Marino said she has not received Reilly’s resignation, nor does she know whether he plans on stepping down.

Marino described the allegations against Reilly as “deeply concerning and upsetting.”

“This is not a time for there to be judgement calls,” Marino said. “I very much respect the judicial and legal processes. It’s innocent until proven guilty.”