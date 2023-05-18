CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston Mayor Ken Hopkins announced Thursday that City Councilman Matthew Reilly has stepped down.

Reilly, 41, was arrested Monday after an officer found him unconscious in his car after he allegedly smoked crack cocaine.

“Matt made the right decision to step down so that he can focus his full attention on his well-being and young family,” Hopkins said in a statement.

Bodycam footage obtained by 12 News showed the officer shaking Reilly awake before searching him and his vehicle.

Though he appeared disoriented, Reilly was polite and cooperative as he was being questioned. He at first denied having drugs in his vehicle, but later admitted to buying $100 worth of crack the previous day.

“It was a relapse,” Reilly told the officer. “I’ve been clean for 13 years.”

The officer ended up finding a “white, rock-like substance” in the center console of Reilly’s vehicle, which later tested positive for crack cocaine and fentanyl.

Reilly was charged with possession of crack cocaine.

“With this action, a difficult week for our city has closure and it allows our local government leaders to focus on their responsibilities and mission to proceed without the distraction of this unfortunate personal matter for one of our councilmembers,” Hopkins wrote.

Hopkins said there will be a special election to fill the opening on the city council. The Cranston Board of Canvassers will discuss the process in the upcoming weeks.

Reilly is a Republican who represented Ward 6. He resigned as the city’s GOP chair on Tuesday.