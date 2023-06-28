CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston Mayor Kenneth Hopkins’ plan to redevelop Budlong Pool again came under scrutiny this week, calling into question the final design and when the facility will be ready to reopen.

Hopkins announced plans in March to renovate the pool to be reopened next summer, as the publicly owned facility originally built in the 1940s hasn’t seen a swimmer since the coronavirus pandemic started.

The City Council approved $4 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project, which Hopkins wants to include a bath house and smaller swimming pool. But several city councilors expressed frustration Monday with the mayor’s chief of staff, Anthony Moretti, who updated them on the status of the project.

Moretti said a city-hired engineering firm continues to work through design for the project, but councilors said that process isn’t happening with much transparency.

“Assessing viability of that pool and whether it can be open has never been presented to this council in a clear way,” Council President Jessica Marino said during the full council meeting.

Constituents also presented a petition to the council calling on the city to keep the pool at its existing size during a public-comment section of the meeting.

The pool has long been a place where residents have learned to swim and cool off during the summer months, but it’s remained closed in part because no city money had been allocated for operations.

The Hopkins administration said the reduced pool size would still accommodate the number of people they projected would use the facility, and it would also help reduce the need for staffing and save taxpayers money.

“Renovating the existing pool would be a Band-Aid approach with a short-term life cycle,” Hopkins said in a statement prior to the meeting, adding it would “be cost-burdensome to the taxpayers to maintain a pool with capacity way beyond what is remotely necessary.”

Despite residents’ concerns over the pool size, the council agreed with the Hopkins administration that the project needs to move forward. But they complained about not having enough insight into the process, and Moretti didn’t have a time frame for when final design plans would be finished.

“The one thing that we have said over and over again, both the administration and as a council, and the public, is the sooner the better and at the least cost possible,” Marino said.