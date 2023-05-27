CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A candidate for Cranston City Council is expressing concern over the date proposed for the Ward 6 special election.

On Friday the Cranston Board of Canvassers announced that the special election would be held Tuesday, October 3rd. If a primary election is needed, it would be held on Tuesday, September 5th.

Candidate Anthony Melillo (R-Ward 6) said he worries this will leave the people of Ward 6 without representation for too long.

“I respect the various considerations they had in arriving at their decision.” Melillo said. “The bottom line is the constituents will be missing a direct voice and representative on the City Council until October.”

Melillo is currently representing Ward Six voters on the Cranston School Committee.

The Ward 6 city council seat became open following the resignation of former Councilman Matthew Reilly. Reilly was arrested over one week ago after police found him unconscious in his car after he allegedly smoked crack cocaine.