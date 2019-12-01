Cranston church again targeted by vandals

Closings & Delays
CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — St. Paul’s Church in Cranston is dealing with another act of vandalism aimed at its stained-glass windows.

Fr. Adam Young posted pictures of the new damage on Twitter Saturday, saying someone damaged three more windows at the Edgewood church.

This latest act of vandalism occurred less than two weeks after someone threw rocks through several windows.

“The crowning glory of the church is really the windows,” Young told Eyewitness News at the time. “They’re supposed to be windows into heaven, as opposed to the gray background of the rest of the church. So when something happens to our windows, it really is hurting the whole architecture of the church and affecting the beauty of it.”

Cranston police were already investigating the first incident. At the time, Young said the parish would be looking into better security measures, including having surveillance cameras installed.

There’s no word on how much it will cost to repair the historic windows.

