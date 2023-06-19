CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston man faced a judge Monday morning after he allegedly robbed a bank last week.

Gino Rotondo, 58, was arraigned on a second-degree robbery charge.

According to police, Rotondo went to the Citizens Bank on Park Avenue on Friday and passed a note to the bank teller demanding cash. He then fled on a bicycle.

Police said they were quickly able to identify Rotondo as the suspect using surveillance footage. He was found hiding in a storage unit on Phenix Avenue and had cash and clothing matching the suspect’s, according to police.

Rotondo was also wanted on an arrest warrant out of Coventry for allegedly shoplifting at Walmart and violating a no-contact order, police added.

His bail was set at $30,000 with surety for the robbery charge and $2,000 with surety for the shoplifting charge.

Cranston Police Chief Michael Winquist told 12 News that Rotondo was released from the ACI in April after he posted bail for charges stemming from a 17-hour standoff with North Providence police last year.

Rotondo has been arrested more than 30 times since 1988 on a variety of charges.