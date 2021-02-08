Cranston bank robbed by well-dressed suspect

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a man who robbed a Cranston bank Monday morning.

According to police, the Citizens Bank inside the Stop & Shop at the Cranston Parkade was held up around 10:30 a.m. by a suspect who passed a note to the teller.

He was given an undisclosed amount of cash and fled in what appeared to be a black, two-door Hyundai or Nissan, police said.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-9 Black male who was wearing a white face mask with dark spots, a dark-colored hat, dark-colored suit jacket, blue button-down shirt and striped tie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Robert Santagata at (401) 477-5169 or rsantagata@cranstonpoliceri.com, Cranston police at (401) 942-2211, or leave an anonymous tip here.

