Cranston apartment building deemed unlivable after 2nd-floor walkway crumbles

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Tenants of a Cranston apartment building are being moved to temporary housing as inspectors look into an apparent structural issue.

Mayor Ken Hopkins said the Broad Street building has been declared unlivable after part of the second-floor walkway collapsed.

One resident told 12 News she and her daughter called 911 Monday night after noticing the walkway looked like it was caving in. Firefighters responded and started poking around, she said, which is when the collapse happened.

Building inspectors are currently on scene, and the affected area is blocked off with yellow tape.

Nearby William Hall Library is being turned into a command center, according to Hopkins, where residents can go for food and drinks as the city contacts hotels and figures out a place for them to go.

The city has scheduled a 4 p.m. meeting for residents at the library.

This is the flyer being given to residents as they arrive home. It’s also being placed on the doors of the 39 apartments @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/9vqq4rNgTs — Courtney Carter (@_CourtneyNews) July 6, 2021

12 News has a crew at the scene gathering information. Check back for updates.