Coventry’s interim police chief chosen to lead department

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Four months after the town’s former police chief retired, Coventry has officially chosen his successor.

Frederick Heise III was tapped in March to be the department’s interim chief following Col. John McDonald’s retirement in late February.

McDonald is now working full-time for the Rhode Island National Guard – an opportunity he said he “simply could not pass up.”

Heise was officially appointed Tuesday afternoon, according to Coventry Interim Town Manager Edward Warzycha.

“We all know that Chief Heise will do a great job for the department and the town of Coventry,” Warzycha said in a statement.

Heise has been a member of the Coventry Police Department since he was recruited in March 1996.

Warzycha said Heise has worked his way up the ranks over the years, becoming a police major in 2016. Heise is the town’s 15th police chief.