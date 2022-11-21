A Brooklyn woman was allegedly raped by a massage therapist in her home earlier this year, according to a new lawsuit.

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A Coventry woman admitted fraudulently applying for and receiving thousands of dollars in pandemic-related unemployment benefits, according to United States Attorney Zachary Cunha.

Deanna Alston, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud Monday.

Cunha said that Alston was collecting legitimate unemployment benefits through the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training, but also applied to receive assistance in California and Pennsylvania, where she falsely claimed residency.

Alston received more than $17,000 in benefits she wasn’t entitled to between July 30 and Sept. 8, 2020. She’s scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 27.