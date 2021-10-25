Coventry woman offers $500 reward for missing necklace

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A Coventry woman is asking for the public’s help finding a piece of jewelry that she holds close to her heart.

Carla O’Brien tells 12 News she was in East Greenwich Saturday night when she noticed the gold swan pendant she was wearing was no longer around her neck.

“My grandmother passed away last week and she used to wear it all the time,” O’Brien wrote in a social media post. “Since her passing, I have been wearing it.”

O’Brien believes the necklace fell off while she was at The Trap on Old Forge Road, but acknowledged that it could be anywhere since she went to a few other nearby bars with her friends.

Devastated by the loss, O’Brien is offering a $500 reward to anyone who finds and returns the necklace to her, no questions asked.

If you think you’ve found the necklace, O’Brien asks you contact her by calling (401) 225-2370.