Coventry woman, 27, recovering after nearly dying from COVID-19, mom says

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A Coventry mother is counting her blessings after learning her 27-year-old daughter’s condition is improving after she was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Nicole Sheldon was admitted to Kent Hospital just days after she tested positive for the virus. Her mother Jenifer Cross told 12 News her daughter has Type 1 diabetes and was experiencing severe symptoms.

Cross said her daughter had developed pneumonia while in the ICU and had to be put on a ventilator to breathe.

“I was very emotional,” Cross said. “I’m kind of glad she couldn’t see my emotion, because I was crying and I was thinking this could be the last time that I ever get to talk to my daughter.”

After a week of unknowns, Cross was ecstatic to learn from her daughter’s doctors that she was no longer on a ventilator and was being transported to one of the state’s field hospitals to continue her recovery.

“I said, ‘You don’t know what kind of gift you gave me right now,'” she recalled telling the doctors. “I said, ‘That’s like the best news I’ve ever gotten from anyone.'”

Cross said her daughter will stay at the field hospital for a few days before being discharged.

Ever since she shared her daughter’s story with 12 News, Cross said her family has received well wishes, not only from loved ones, but from complete strangers as well.

She said she’s thankful for all of the support from the community.

“Support and prayer and people that care, it really shows me the good that’s left in the world today,” she said.