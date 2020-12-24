Coventry restaurant delivering holiday meals straight to customers’ doors

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — The coronavirus pandemic has made many Rhode Islanders weary about frequenting local restaurants, especially during the holidays.

That’s why Sherri’s Come Along Inn in Coventry decided this year, they’re offering to bring ready-to-cook meals to you.

“My husband Ken decided ‘You know what? Let’s stay open on Christmas Eve and Christmas and help other people enjoy good food,” Owner Sherri Delfino said. “We figured, let’s do this for the people who don’t want to go out, we will deliver to you, and the people who are going out, come give us a try.”

Delfino said everything she offers on her menu is made from scratch, so most of the cooking is already done, and people who didn’t ask for delivery are still coming to pick up orders.

While this year has been especially challenging, she said a good meal is exactly what people need.

“We will all be fine, even if it’s raining out,” Delfino said, alluding to the incoming storm. “Rain or snow, last week we were doing out deliveries so it was all good.”

She’s hoping that none of her customers lose power so they’re able to heat up their meals.

It’s too late to order food for Christmas Day, but she plans to continue to offer delivery after the holidays, since the restaurant hasn’t been able to fully reopen since the pandemic began.