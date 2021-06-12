Coventry police warning residents about recent black bear sightings

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s spring and hungry black bears are roaming the state in search of food.

Coventry police said the department received multiple calls on Friday about a black bear seen on Shippeetown Road in East Greenwich and near Crompton Road and New London Turnpike.

Officers also responded to Waters Edge Campground for a report of a bear in the area.

Police said the Department of Environmental Management has been notified and is keeping track of the locations. DEM said it received calls reporting sightings on Hill Farm Road in Coventry.

Coventry police shared a list of tips on Facebook for residents who may come across a black bear and how to keep their home and yard safe.

This includes removing bird feeders, securing trash bins, and keeping pet food bowls indoors.

You can report a bear sighting to RIDEM Division of Fish & Wildlife at (401) 789-0281.