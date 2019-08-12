Coventry police warn residents of Amazon phone scam

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — In hopes of preventing residents from getting ripped off, police in Coventry issued a warning Sunday about a phone scam that’s going around.

According to police, the callers are posing as Amazon employees and telling people they owe money to the online retailer due to a problem with an order. The suspects are then directing people to call a number to settle the issue when in reality, they’re just looking to steal money from the potential victims.

Police warn residents to be aware of private calls from people pretending to be

Police urge people to never give out personal information over the phone and say to simply hang up instead.

The department also asks that residents pass this information along to elderly relatives, friends and neighbors since they’re more likely to fall for these types of scams.

If you receive one of these calls, you can report it to police by calling (401) 826-1100.