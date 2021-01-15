Coventry police seek ID of armed robbery suspect

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Coventry police are reaching out to the public for help as they search for an armed robbery suspect.

Police released surveillance images of the man on Friday, saying he robbed the CVS on New London Turnpike around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The suspect threatened that he had a gun, police said, but he never actually showed one.

He’s described as a Black man between 20 and 30 years of age, according to police. He was wearing a dark-colored jacket, dress pants, dress shoes, a black hat, and a facemask.

Police say the suspect fled on foot following the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Graham MacCoy at (401) 822-6225 or gmaccoy@coventrypd.org. For immediate assistance, contact Coventry Police Headquarters at (401) 826-1100.

