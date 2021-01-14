Coventry police searching for owner of dog found abandoned in cooler bag

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a dog was found abandoned in Coventry.

Police and animal control say the female Chihuahua was unresponsive, but breathing, when it was discovered inside a soft cooler bag near the Walmart on Centre of New England Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The dog was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but the veterinarian said due to its condition, it had to be humanely euthanized.

According to police, the dog was 3–7 years old, brown, and weighed 8–10 pounds. It had no collar, tags, or microchip.

The dog may have been abandoned within 24 hours of being located, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coventry Animal Control at (401) 822-9106, Coventry police at (401) 826-1100, or email tips@coventrypd.org.

