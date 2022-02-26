COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Coventry police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing man.

According to a post on social media, police say Jeffery Carreiro, 42, was last seen by family members on Feb. 17. and was reported missing on Feb. 23.

He is described as a white man with short brown hair, brown eyes, 6’1″, and weighs about 185 lbs.

Police said he could be driving a gray 2017 Subaru Outback with Rhode Island registration GU-430.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call Coventry police.