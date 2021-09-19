Coventry police searching for armed robbery suspect

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Coventry police are investigating an armed robbery that happened late Saturday night.

Just after 10 p.m., officers were called to Bill’s Liquors on Main St. for a robbery in progress.

When they arrived on scene, employees told the officers that a man entered the store, showed a firearm and had what looked like pepper spray in his other hand.

The workers both said the suspect sprayed them, ordered them to the ground and demanded money from the register.

He then took an undisclosed amount of money and left the store in a vehicle.

Detectives were then called to the scene and were later able to identify a suspect as Raymond Silva of West Warwick.

Officers from both Coventry and West Warwick went to his last known address, however he was not there.

Police were able to determine that he had been at the home, but left in a gold 2004 Nissan Murano with R.I. registration QZ-337.

After searches by both departments, they found a .177 caliber BB gun, along with other evidence used in the robbery.

An arrest warrant for Silva has been issued and the incident is still under investigation.

Police are asking members of the public to not approach Silva and to call them at 826-1100 if you know where he may be.