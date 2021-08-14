Coventry police officer injured after cruiser, vehicle collide

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A Coventry police officer was taken to the hospital after his cruiser was involved in an accident with another vehicle Saturday morning.

Police say just before 9:30 a.m., the officer was on routine patrol on Tiogue Avenue, when another driver, who was turning on to Tiogue Avenue from Rawlinson Drive, collided with the cruiser.

The officer, who is not being named at this time, was taken to Kent County Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 8/6/2021: Gov. Dan McKee

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community