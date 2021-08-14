Coventry police officer injured after cruiser, vehicle collide

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A Coventry police officer was taken to the hospital after his cruiser was involved in an accident with another vehicle Saturday morning.

Police say just before 9:30 a.m., the officer was on routine patrol on Tiogue Avenue, when another driver, who was turning on to Tiogue Avenue from Rawlinson Drive, collided with the cruiser.

The officer, who is not being named at this time, was taken to Kent County Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The accident is still under investigation.