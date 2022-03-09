COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — K-9 Nixo with the Coventry Police Department will be safer on the job thanks to a local nonprofit.

Nixo will receive a bullet and stab vest donated by Vested Interest in K9s, according to police.

The gift is expected to arrive within eight to ten weeks.

The organization, based in Taunton, was established in 2009 and its mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

To date, they have provided over 4,563 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, thanks to both private and corporate donations.