Coventry police investigating fatal motorcycle accident

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Coventry police are investigating a deadly motorcycle accident that happened early Sunday morning.

Just before 6 a.m., police, along with the Central Coventry Fire Department, were called to the intersection of Flat River Road and Gillespie Court for a report of a crash.

When crews arrived, they found a motorcycle that went off the road the operator, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Right now, police are not releasing the name of the victim, pending notification to family members.

The accident remains under investigation by the Coventry Police Accident Reconstruction Team.