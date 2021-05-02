Coventry police investigating fatal motorcycle accident

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Coventry police are investigating a deadly motorcycle accident that happened early Sunday morning.

Just before 6 a.m., police, along with the Central Coventry Fire Department, were called to the intersection of Flat River Road and Gillespie Court for a report of a crash.

When crews arrived, they found a motorcycle that went off the road the operator, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Right now, police are not releasing the name of the victim, pending notification to family members.

The accident remains under investigation by the Coventry Police Accident Reconstruction Team.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 4/30/21: PC Professor Joe Cammarano

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community