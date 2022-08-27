COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Coventry police are investigating a deadly ATV accident that happened early Saturday morning.

According to a release from Police Chief Frederick Heise III, around 3:45 a.m., the police, along with the Western Coventry Fire District were called to Cahoone Road for a crash involving an ATV.

When first responders arrived on scene, a single ATV which had been involved in an accident, and the operator who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim at this time, pending notification to family members.

The accident remains under investigation at this time by the Coventry Police Accident Reconstruction Team.