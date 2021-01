COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Coventry police are investigating a serious accident that happened late Friday night.

Police were called to the 1900 block of Harkney Hill Rd. just before 10:30 p.m. for a report of a crash.

When they arrived, they found that a vehicle had crashed into the woods and that the driver had been ejected.

Right now, there is no information on the driver’s condition or what caused the accident.