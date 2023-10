COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Officers in Coventry made a new friend when a resident spotted a wayward bull wandering through town Wednesday.

The bull was returned to its rightful owner and no animals or officers were harmed in the “bull wrangling event.”

“The [police training] academy needs to update their training to include these types of scenarios,” the department wrote in a comment on its social media post.

(Courtesy: Coventry Police Department)

