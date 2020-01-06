Coventry Police Department moves to new location

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Several years after voters in Coventry approved funding for the construction of a new police headquarters, officers and police personnel are finally making themselves at home in a brand-new building.

Col. John MacDonald said the department moved its operations from its old location on Main Street to its new location on Wood Street Monday afternoon.

MacDonald previously told Eyewitness News the department’s original building, which was originally built as a town hall, was cramped, needed major renovations and was not in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The project cost the town roughly $12 million. MacDonald said the department will be sharing its new space with the town’s Department of Human Services.

MacDonald said the department’s main phone number will remain the same, as will contact numbers within the department.