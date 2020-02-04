Coventry police chief to retire, become full-time RI National Guard officer

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — After serving the residents of Coventry for more than two decades, Col. John MacDonald has announced he will retire at the end of the month.

In a statement Monday, MacDonald said he had no plans to retire but an “unforeseen opportunity presented itself with the Rhode Island National Guard,” in which he’s served for more than 28 years and holds the rank of lieutenant colonel.

“I received notification of my selection as the next State Army Aviation Officer,” MacDonald said. “This is a rare, unexpected opportunity to enter the full-time force at the senior officer level and one, which I simply could not pass up.”

MacDonald joined the Coventry Police Department in 1994. In a news release, interim Town Manager Edward Warzycha detailed how MacDonald climbed the ranks over the years: he was promoted to sergeant in 2003 while serving in the patrol division then became a lieutenant in 2008 and later a patrol captain in 2012. The following year, he was promoted to detective captain before becoming the town’s 14th chief of police in August 2015.

MacDonald also served as the town’s emergency management director, according to Warzycha, and participated in a number of emergency responses including Tropical Storm Irene in 2011 and Winter Storm Nemo in 2013.

“John is a vital member of the town of Coventry management team and family. He has always gone above and beyond to serve the people of Coventry,” Warzycha said. “I’ve enjoyed working with Colonel MacDonald, and will greatly miss his knowledge and wisdom that he added to any discussion on the issues facing the Town of Coventry.”

Warzycha also noted that MacDonald has been an Army helicopter pilot since 1995 and participated in two tours of duty overseas.

MacDonald’s last day will be Feb. 28 and Warzycha said the town has begun the recruitment process to find his successor.

In his letter to Warzycha and the community, MacDonald said his priority is to finish any ongoing projects in the department’s new headquarters and provide whatever support he can during the transition phase.

“It has been a privilege to lead this outstanding organization and I hope that I leave it a better place for having served,” he wrote.