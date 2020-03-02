Coventry man killed in New Hampshire snowboarding crash

LINCOLN, N.H. (WPRI/AP) ─ A Coventry man was killed after he fell near the edge of a trail and struck a tree at Loon Mountain over the weekend, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Police said Brent Narkawicz, 55, was snowboarding with a friend Sunday at the New Hampshire ski resort when the accident happened.

Lifesaving medical services were attempted, but Narkawicz, who was wearing a helmet, did not survive, according to police.

The trail was rated as “more difficult,” a spokesperson from Loon Mountain said.

“As a community, we’re here to help his family and friends in whatever manner we can,” said Jay Scambio, president and general manager of Loon Mountain.

The New Hampshire medical examiner determined his death accidental.

Narkawicz leaves behind his wife and two adult sons.

This is the second time within a year that a Rhode Islander has died on Loon Mountain. Last year, a Bristol man died after skiing off a trail and hitting a cluster of trees.