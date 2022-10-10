COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A Coventry man is facing charges after he admitted to shooting at two deer on his property, according to the R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM).

The DEM said environmental officers received a report from a homeowner in Coventry, who heard two gun shots and had a deer die on their property.

The environmental officers responded and discovered the deer was shot with a small caliber rifle, according to the DEM.

The DEM said the officers then followed the deer’s blood trail to a neighboring property. The owner of the property, which the DEM only identified as a man, admitted he had shot at two whitetail deer with his rifle.

The officers later found the .22 rifle and two shell casings in the man’s backyard.

The DEM said it “takes poaching very seriously.”

“Poachers steal opportunities from hunters that follow regulations and selfishly deplete our precious natural resources,” the DEM said in a social media post.

The deer was donated to Phoenix Sportsman’s Club, according to the DEM.