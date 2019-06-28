Coventry man arrested for home invasion, elderly assault

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Coventry police have arrested a suspect wanted for a home invasion and assault of an elderly woman.

Last Saturday, police were called to a home on York Drive just before 10 p.m. for a report of a burglary in progress.

When they arrived, they spoke with an elderly woman who said a masked man broke into her home, threatened to harm her and demanded items from the home. The elderly victim, whose husband was home at the time, complied with the suspect. He then took off from the scene on foot.

Police and K-9 units began to immediately search the area, but could not find the suspect. Police later learned that the suspect used the victim’s debit card at a nearby bank and were able to collect evidence from there.

Over the next several days, detectives were able to identify the suspect and issue a warrant for his arrest.

Police later arrested Joshua Fleming, 39, of Carlson Drive in Coventry and charged him with burglary, computer access fraud and simple assault.

Fleming was arraigned in Kent County District Court and ordered held without bail. He is expected back in court at a later date.