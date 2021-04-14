Coventry man arrested after standoff with police

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Residents in one Coventry neighborhood are back home after being told to evacuate due to a standoff late Tuesday night.

Around 9:10 p.m., police attempted to serve a warrant on Craig Chapman, 42, for Domestic Disorderly Conduct stemming from an incident that occurred Monday night.

When officers got in contact with Chapman, he threatened to kill family members with a gun and was willing to be killed by police before leaving the home, police said.

Homes in the area were then told to evacuate and a standoff was ensued. Rhode Island State Police and surrounding police departments were called in to help.

More than two hours later, around 11:30 p.m., police say a dispatcher was able to talk Chapman into surrendering to police.

Officers placed Chapman in custody without incident and no firearm was recovered from the home.

No one was injured.

Chapman was charged with Domestic Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Schedule I (Over 10 ounces of Marijuana), and Possession of Schedule III (Anabolic Steroids/3 Counts).

He is set to appear in Kent County Courthouse on Wednesday.