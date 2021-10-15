Coventry man arrested after crashing head on into police cruiser

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A Coventry man was arrested last Friday after he hit a police cruiser head on, injuring the officer inside, according to police.

Police said Patrick Sullivan, 58, was driving in the area of Main and Old Main streets when his vehicle crossed the center line and hit the cruiser.

The officer was transported to the hospital with injuries that aren’t believed to be life threatening. Police said the officer has been out of work since the accident and is currently undergoing treatment.

Sullivan was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after refusing to take a breathalyzer test.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 20.