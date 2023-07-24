COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A Coventry man is facing assault charges after he reportedly attacked two people in a bar parking lot earlier this year, according to R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Ryan Noel, 36, has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, simple assault, carrying a firearm while under the influence of alcohol, carrying a firearm without a license and disorderly conduct.

Noel was arrested back in March outside of JW’s Pub on Washington Street. Neronha said Noel reportedly got into a fight with another man in the parking lot shortly after leaving the bar.

When the man’s girlfriend eventually arrived to pick him up, Neronha said Noel punched her in the face. The man immediately ran to his girlfriend’s aid, according to Neronha, which is when Noel pulled out a firearm and threatened to shoot him.

Noel then hit the man over the head with the gun and pointed it at them numerous times before Neronha said the girlfriend announced she was calling the police.

Officers eventually found an unloaded semi-automatic handgun in Noel’s van.

Noel was granted $3,000 surety bail at his arraignment last week and ordered not to have contact with either victim, according to court records. His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 23.