Coventry High School on lockdown as police investigate ‘rumor’

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Coventry police say the town’s high school is currently on lockdown due to a “rumor.”

Police confirmed to 12 News they’re at the school investigating, but would not elaborate on the nature or source of the rumor.

Rhode Island State Police are “assisting with securing a perimeter around the high school,” according to Lt. Col. Darnell Weaver.

12 News also reached out to Coventry Superintendent Craig Levis, who is out of town but said the school is locked down.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates as we work to learn more.

