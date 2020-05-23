Coventry High School alum supporting alma mater, fight against COVID-19

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Coventry High School alum is using the success of her athletic wear business to help two graduating seniors from her alma mater.

Megan Eddings started her Houston-based company, Accel Lifestyle, last year. When the coronavirus spread to the United States, she decided to take the fabric used to make her company’s athletic wear and start making face masks.

“In total, we’ve sold 265,000 masks,” Eddings said. “I went from a small company to not a small company in a matter of like a week.”

She decided to use her success to donate $5,000 to Coventry High School, in the form of two $2,500 scholarships. One for a boy and one for a girl, who both plan on majoring in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) and plan to focus on giving back to the community.

“I know how I felt when I got a scholarship and it’s a really wonderful feeling to know that I can pass that feeling along to two deserving students,” Eddings said.

Coventry High School held a virtual scholarship awards ceremony Thursday night on YouTube.

That’s when Sophia Dimuccio and Zachary Hammer found out they won the Accel Lifestyle Scholarships.

“I’m excited to go and explore and this money is just going to make it easier for me to kind of have more freedom,” Hammer said.

Hammer will be attending Cornell University in the fall and will major in Biology. Dimuccio will be studying pharmacy at the University of Rhode Island.

“It’s just awesome that I’m receiving this scholarship from a person who also shares this incredible love of science,” Dimuccio said.

Eddings said approximately 40,000 Accel Lifestyle masks have been purchased by Rhode Islanders. She said her company just signed a deal with the United States Marines to provide them with more than 120,000 face masks.

