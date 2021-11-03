Coventry Girls Softball League looks to rebuild after vandals target fields

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — The Coventry Girls Softball League is asking for the community’s help after vandals targeted their fields and concession stands Halloween night.

Keri Tarro, a member of the CGSL Board of Directors, said the vandals broke into the concession stand, damaged their equipment shed and “took a joyride” on their lawnmower, which was found abandoned in the nearby woods.

Tarro set up a GoFundMe page on behalf of CGSL Wednesday. She hopes to raise $10,000 to not only replace and repair everything the vandals damaged, but also purchase and install a security system to prevent it from happening again.

The vandalism has also set the volunteer organization back even further in building a fourth field at the Phillips Hill Complex, according to Tarro. Construction had already been postponed due to the pandemic.

Tarro said volunteers plan on gathering at the Phillips Hill Complex Thursday evening to repair some of the damage and ensure the fields are playable ahead of this weekend’s tournament.

Police tell 12 News they’re aware of the vandalism and are investigating the incident.