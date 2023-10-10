COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Ice House Flowers has closed its doors after nearly 50 years in business.

In a social media post Tuesday, the owners of the Coventry flower shop cited the changing economy and cost of shipping as factors in their decision.

“Thank you to all of our loyal customers over the years,” the owners wrote. “You are the reason it was a difficult choice.”

The tiny Washington Street flower shop first opened back in 1974. The family-owned shop specialized in the delivery of arrangements and bouquets to approximately 75% of the state’s population.