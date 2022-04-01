COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — The Central Coventry Fire District announced it is in danger of closing its doors if it doesn’t receive an influx of cash.

The district is asking the state for a one-time payment of $3 million from the state’s $1 billion Federal American Rescue Plan budget to continue operating.

Cynthia Fagan-Perry, president of the CCFD Board of Directors, said they’re struggling financially due to a bill passed in 2019.

The Firefighter Overtime Bill restructured staffing, requiring cities and towns to pay overtime to employees who worked over 42 hours per week.

“We told them it would get us into trouble before they passed the law so now they need to repeal it and help us with it, the initial money of the three million,” Fagan-Perry said.

In a statement in 2019, then-president of the CCFD Fred Gralinski said the district’s budget would increase by 15% if the law was passed.

When asked if the state planned to aid the district, Gov. Dan McKee said he’s willing to review their plan.

“It’s primarily local responsibility and but the state should certainly could play a role in helping the local community find the solutions,” McKee said.

Fagan-Perry said the McKee administration has their plan already and told the district to ask the town for help.

The CCFD was under state control for two years after it declared bankruptcy in 2014.

Now, without the influx of cash, the district would have to cease operations in June, according to Fagan-Perry.

Fagan-Perry said the pandemic decreased district revenue by 30%. With fewer people going to the hospital, they received less reimbursements from insurance companies, she said.

If the state agrees to give the district the $3 million, Fagan-Perry said they’ll restructure staffing and be able to keep its doors open.

“I don’t think this is a big ask of the state,” Fagan-Perry said.