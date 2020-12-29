Coventry family nervous after recent storm causes major flooding

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Last week’s storm caused significant damage to a Coventry family’s home, and they’re worried that, with rain in the forecast later this week, it could happen again.

Philip D’Ambra tells 12 News a drain tunnel near his home isn’t working properly, which caused a backup that left their yard under water. He said it also caused damage to their home’s foundation.

“We did get water in the basement so there is some flooding there,” he said. “The water table is so high, we have cracks in the foundation, we have cracks underneath the basement floors and on the walls, so the water is seeping in that way as well. On top of that, we have a lot of erosion.”

Back in 2012, the R.I. Department of Environmental Management awarded Coventry funding under the Hazardous Mitigation Grant Program to fix the drainage issue.

The project performance period was scheduled for July 6, 2014, but D’Ambra said nothing was done.

He said he’s reached out to the town for help in the past, and even did so for this recent flooding, but has not received a response.

“The immediate steps would be to clear this culvert out, right now they need to get the water flowing through here, so it’s not backing up and flooding our yard,” he said.

12 News reached out to the town for more information on where the grant money went or if immediate help was on the way, but have not heard back.

