COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A proposal that would combine three Coventry elementary schools into one brand new school went before a school committee Thursday night.

The School Building Committee presented an estimated $82 million plan that would consolidate Tiogue, Hopkins Hill and Blackrock elementary schools into a new school at the proposed site at the middle school.

All three schools have more than 1,000 students combined.

The project is still in its early stages. The administration, teachers and parents still have time to weigh in.

The school committee is set to vote on the Stage 2 application at their next meeting, which is scheduled for Feb. 9.