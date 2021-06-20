Coventry crash sends one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was transported to Kent Hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash in the area of 2233 Plainfield Pike in Coventry.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police were still investigating several hours later and the roadway remained blocked off. The area has since reopened to vehicle traffic.

A 12 News crew observed front end damage to a car and a motorcycle wedged into its side on the ground.

Police said the cash remains under investigation by Accident Reconstruction Team.

We’ll continue to update this story both online and on-the-air.

