Coventry crash sends one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was transported to Kent Hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash in the area of 2233 Plainfield Pike in Coventry.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Police were still investigating several hours later and the roadway remained blocked off. The area has since reopened to vehicle traffic.
A 12 News crew observed front end damage to a car and a motorcycle wedged into its side on the ground.
Police said the cash remains under investigation by Accident Reconstruction Team.
