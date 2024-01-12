COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — The Coventry School Committee is mulling whether to reconfigure the district’s elementary schools, much to the dismay of parents, teachers and students.

The proposal, put forth by Coventry Superintendent Don Cowart, would consolidate the town’s five elementary schools into four and separate students specifically by grades. Alan Shawn Feinstein Middle School and Coventry High School would not be impacted.

The plan would transform Blackrock Elementary School into a districtwide early learning center for Pre-K students.

The four remaining elementary schools would then be paired off and turned into “sister schools. This format would transform two of the schools into “upper level” elementary schools and the other two into “lower level” elementary schools.

Tiogue and Hopkins Hill elementary schools would be linked together and serve grades K-2 and 3-5, respectively. On the other end of town, Washington Oak and Western Coventry elementary schools would respectively house grades K-3 and 4-5.

The Coventry School Committee argues that, by reconfiguring the town’s elementary schools, students will be enrolled in more equitable class sizes and be able to build stronger connections within a smaller population.

If approved, the reconfiguration would officially take effect this fall.

But the proposed changes aren’t sitting well with parents, who argue that the new elementary school experience will be disjointed and difficult for students to navigate.

“My daughter is in the first grade at Blackrock,” Doreen Albright said. “Under this plan she could possibly be sent to two different schools, and then two more schools in the years after that. That’s nuts to me. [Students] need consistency, they need normalcy.”

Concerned parents, teachers and students each took turns addressing the Coventry School Committee Thursday night after Cowart unveiled his reconfiguration plan.

Hilary Conners, who works within another school district but lives in Coventry, said the proposed timeline of the reconfiguration makes her “furious.”

“What is the rush to make these changes?” Conners asked, arguing that other districts who have successfully made these changes did so with “years of planning.”

William Millette, who grew up in Coventry and now has children of his own, believes the presence of older students is beneficial for their younger counterparts.

“I believe kids need something to aspire to,” Millette said. “Isolating children in little cohorts where everybody thinks and acts the same way they do — that won’t help promote growth.”

Rose Morris said she’s concerned that the district is not considering the risks of making a change of such magnitude.

“It was a great sales pitch, but we want to know the ugly,” Morris said. “What is the bad that goes along with it? — because nothing is ever perfect.”

Cowart’s plan noted that displaced teachers would be distributed among the newly-reconfigured schools, but didn’t specify whether any educators would be laid off.

Alyssa Nelson stressed the importance of the relationships students make with their teachers.

“Our teachers are on the line,” Nelson said. “What is this saving [the district] that makes our teachers just dispensable?”

There’s now a petition circulating online urging the Coventry School Committee to not vote in favor of the proposal.

The Coventry School Committee was initially set to vote on the reconfiguration next week, but Cowart opted to postpone it in favor of addressing parents’ questions and concerns.

Cowart said he has not yet scheduled another date for the vote, but will notify everyone once it has been determined.