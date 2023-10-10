COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A popular barbecue restaurant in Coventry suddenly closed its doors for good Tuesday.

In a social media post, the owners of Ohana Backyard BBQ announced it was ceasing all operations.

“We are proud to have served the Coventry community and very thankful to our customers for their loyalty and support of our small business,” the owners wrote.

The owners did not give a reason for the abrupt closure. 12 News reached out to Ohana Backyard BBQ for more information but has not yet heard back.

The Tiogue Avenue restaurant first opened last year in the building that was constructed for and formerly housed a Papa Gino’s. The pizzeria closed back in 2018 and was briefly replaced by T-Bonz Grill.